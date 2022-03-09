Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGRE. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 274,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 104,359 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 56,136 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,096,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Paramount Group by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,817,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in Paramount Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 211,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 29,327 shares in the last quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.54, a PEG ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $184.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.88 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

