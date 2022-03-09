Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Precision BioSciences were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DTIL. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 6.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 525,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 30,617 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 281.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 195,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 18,881 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 170.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 26,984 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 217,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49. Precision BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $14.38.

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

