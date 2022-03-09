Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alethea Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,332,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,817,000 after buying an additional 400,924 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,477,000 after buying an additional 120,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,158,000 after buying an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,197,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.37.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.20.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

