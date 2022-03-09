Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 88,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPT. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

RPT Realty stock opened at $13.12 on Wednesday. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.39). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. RPT Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

About RPT Realty (Get Rating)

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.