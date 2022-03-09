Two Sigma Investments LP Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,975 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,208 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $115,666.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total transaction of $197,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,043 shares of company stock worth $2,621,409 over the last three months. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IPAR opened at $80.47 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.00 and a 12 month high of $108.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average is $88.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $210.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.