Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1.15 Million in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 42,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair stock opened at $53.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $80.40.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PNR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Pentair in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.14.

About Pentair (Get Rating)

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.