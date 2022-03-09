Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $1.27 Million in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 9.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 98.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HLNE opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 0.96. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.46 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.95.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 54.14% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 30.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

