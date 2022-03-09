Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,961,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.96.

NYSE:TYL traded up $14.34 on Wednesday, hitting $418.48. 2,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,651. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $462.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $488.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $384.38 and a 52 week high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.06 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

