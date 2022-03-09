Tyman (LON:TYMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $309.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 309 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 311.50 ($4.08), with a volume of 32576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.32).
Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 367.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 394.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £647.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.
In related news, insider Paul Withers purchased 20,000 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £71,000 ($93,029.35).
Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)
Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.
Read More
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.