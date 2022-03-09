Tyman (LON:TYMN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $309.00

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 309 ($4.05) and last traded at GBX 311.50 ($4.08), with a volume of 32576 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 330 ($4.32).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Tyman in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Tyman alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 367.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 394.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £647.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Tyman’s previous dividend of $4.00. This represents a yield of 2.45%. Tyman’s payout ratio is 0.16%.

In related news, insider Paul Withers purchased 20,000 shares of Tyman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £71,000 ($93,029.35).

Tyman Company Profile (LON:TYMN)

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.