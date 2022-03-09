UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 442,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,249 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $19,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.85 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBNC stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.60 and a 12 month high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

