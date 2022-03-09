UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $19.65 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 475,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,217 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $19,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 502.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,826 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,694,000. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JHG stock opened at $30.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.33. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Janus Henderson Group plc has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $48.55.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.39 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.34%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Weil sold 63,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $2,296,112.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn S. Schafer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $25,704.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,340,086. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

