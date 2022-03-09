UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $16,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in LivePerson by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 354,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,896,000 after purchasing an additional 164,340 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,542,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,121,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,918,000.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $220,829.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total value of $217,940.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,683 shares of company stock valued at $635,186 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on LivePerson from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on LivePerson from $55.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.30.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

