UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 10,007 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 544,452 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $20,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

PLAY stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.87. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PLAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

