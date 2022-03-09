UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 201,553 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 748,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 201,553 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $21,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director William M. Cook bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXTA opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXTA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

