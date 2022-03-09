UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,001,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $17,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBCT. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 200.0% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in People’s United Financial by 51.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 37.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBCT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, People’s United Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 302,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $5,986,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PBCT opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.34. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.18 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

