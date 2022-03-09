UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $6,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter worth $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 26.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in UniFirst by 14.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total transaction of $97,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNF opened at $169.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.73 and a 200 day moving average of $202.91. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $168.18 and a 1-year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.98%.

UNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

