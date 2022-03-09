UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,197 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $6,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.08. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.11%.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

