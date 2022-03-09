UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,922 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 22.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,578,000 after acquiring an additional 278,833 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 4.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,299,000 after acquiring an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 731,127 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $104,267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 20.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after acquiring an additional 209,077 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

