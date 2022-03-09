Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Grupo Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Santander lowered Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
UGP stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.10. Ultrapar Participações has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $4.34.
About Ultrapar Participações (Get Rating)
Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.
