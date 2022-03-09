Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.02

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.02 and last traded at $13.05, with a volume of 143763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,372.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 35.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

