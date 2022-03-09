UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $172.84

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $172.84 and last traded at $173.28, with a volume of 454 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $177.82.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.91.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,629 shares of company stock valued at $327,898 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNF. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,267,000 after purchasing an additional 259,468 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in UniFirst by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 986,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $209,716,000 after purchasing an additional 202,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UniFirst during the 4th quarter worth $30,180,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,572,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 462,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,367,000 after purchasing an additional 69,604 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

