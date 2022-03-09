Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Carlson Capital Management

Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,495,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,057,298,000 after acquiring an additional 529,029 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,242,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,002,312,000 after purchasing an additional 141,498 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,541,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,586 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,149,414 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,132,511,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

NYSE:UNP traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, reaching $255.93. The stock had a trading volume of 94,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,536. The company has a market cap of $163.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.91. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $270.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 44.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.44%.

Union Pacific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

