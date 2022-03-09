United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.20. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $31.74 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 8.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

