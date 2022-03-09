United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.15.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Nomura lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.
Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. United Microelectronics has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.93.
United Microelectronics Company Profile
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
