Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Purchases $24,520.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Marlene Gordon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $24,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
UVE stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $385.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.12. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.
UVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Universal Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)
Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.
