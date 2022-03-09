Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Director Purchases $24,520.00 in Stock

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) Director Marlene Gordon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.26 per share, for a total transaction of $24,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UVE stock opened at $12.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $385.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.12. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.84.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

UVE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVE. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.