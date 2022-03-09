Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UVE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Universal Insurance alerts:

UVE stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Universal Insurance has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $385.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.08. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 42,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Universal Insurance by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Insurance (Get Rating)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.