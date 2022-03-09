Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Short Interest Update

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the January 31st total of 78,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of ULH opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $467.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.00 million. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 31.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULH. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Logistics by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 14,320 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Logistics by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 52.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 23.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ULH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Universal Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

