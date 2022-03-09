Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:TRTC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.28

Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRTC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.18. Unrivaled Brands shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 354,010 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28.
Unrivaled Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TRTC)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unrivaled Brands (TRTC)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Unrivaled Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unrivaled Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.