UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.15 Million

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $7.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $47.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $108.17 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

A number of analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

3 Stocks Set to Double
In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $9,754,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $12,615,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter.

URGN stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

UroGen Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UroGen Pharma (URGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UroGen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UroGen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.