UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $16.15 Million

Analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) will post sales of $16.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UroGen Pharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.80 million. UroGen Pharma reported sales of $7.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 102.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that UroGen Pharma will report full-year sales of $47.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.90 million to $48.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $108.17 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $114.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UroGen Pharma.

A number of analysts have recently commented on URGN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UroGen Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,393 shares of company stock valued at $508,835. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $9,754,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $14,423,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $12,615,000. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new position in shares of UroGen Pharma during the third quarter worth about $1,262,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of UroGen Pharma by 5,869.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 72,367 shares during the last quarter.

URGN stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.36. UroGen Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $21.29.

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

