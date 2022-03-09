UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.080-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $43 million-$44 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.08 million.UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.410-$-0.390 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USER. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.60.

USER traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. 3,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,567. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.92. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UserTesting news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc bought 1,021,249 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $6,260,256.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 2,040,149 shares of company stock worth $14,722,411 in the last quarter.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

