VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Upgraded to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EGY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VAALCO Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE EGY opened at $6.90 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $7.41. The firm has a market cap of $409.61 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. VAALCO Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,243,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after purchasing an additional 60,082 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,151,935 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 125,054 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,439,319 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 75,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 946,666 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

