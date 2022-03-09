Valhi, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Valhi alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VHI opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Valhi has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VHI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Valhi by 1,115.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Valhi in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Valhi by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Valhi by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valhi in the second quarter worth about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

About Valhi (Get Rating)

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.