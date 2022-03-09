Valhi, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.
Valhi has decreased its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:VHI opened at $22.54 on Wednesday. Valhi has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $34.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.76.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Valhi from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.
About Valhi (Get Rating)
Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.
