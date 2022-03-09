Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

VCR stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.62. 245,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,830. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $269.31 and a 52 week high of $360.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $309.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.13.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

