Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.00

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.00 and last traded at $106.11, with a volume of 24664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.73.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,207 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,888 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,362,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,681,000 after purchasing an additional 399,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,358,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,379,000 after buying an additional 80,222 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

