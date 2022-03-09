Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185,391 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 90.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,154,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,537,000 after buying an additional 547,735 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,034,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 963,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,196,000 after buying an additional 386,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after buying an additional 313,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV opened at $84.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.81 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day moving average is $87.90.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

