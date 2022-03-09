Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Holdings Lifted by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 10,458 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.71. 6,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,908,890. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.12 and its 200 day moving average is $81.33. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $78.54 and a one year high of $82.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

