Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Shares Sold by Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 174.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 70.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

VIOG stock opened at $207.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.16. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $200.02 and a 12 month high of $249.46.

