Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $94.46

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.46 and last traded at $94.62, with a volume of 83211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.99.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.39 and a 200-day moving average of $104.73.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VT. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.