Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Systelligence LLC

Systelligence LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 3.6% of Systelligence LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Systelligence LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $12,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000.

VT traded up $2.77 on Wednesday, reaching $96.57. 343,063 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,053. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.39 and its 200-day moving average is $104.73. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $93.19 and a twelve month high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

