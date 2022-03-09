Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 67,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 34,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 131,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58,849 shares during the period. Innova Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veery Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 67,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $111.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.51. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.69 and a 1-year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.