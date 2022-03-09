VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.
NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.31.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
VBI Vaccines Company Profile (Get Rating)
VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.
