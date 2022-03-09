VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%.

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VBIV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of VBI Vaccines from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 234,514 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 11.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 304,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 31,997 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VBI Vaccines by 1.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 1,132.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 161,121 shares during the period. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

