Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.52

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 38999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Vector Group by 46.4% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 66.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 139,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth about $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile (NYSE:VGR)

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

