Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.52

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 38999 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vector Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.11.
Vector Group Company Profile (NYSE:VGR)
Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vector Group (VGR)
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.