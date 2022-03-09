Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VTR. Mizuho raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Ventas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.71.

NYSE VTR opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. Ventas has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.11. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 413.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 0.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventas will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 34,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $1,947,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Ventas by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,047,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,836,000 after purchasing an additional 258,377 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 7,823 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,420,000 after buying an additional 49,901 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 350.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,277,000 after buying an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

