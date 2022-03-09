Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is a designer, producer, marketer and retailer of accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. It sells its products through two reportable segments Indirect and Direct. Its indirect business consists of sale of Vera Bradley products to independent retailers in the U.S. as well as select national retailers and third party e-commerce sites. Its direct business consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through its full-price stores, its outlet stores, verabradley.com, and its annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Vera Bradley Designs, Inc. is headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VRA. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of VRA opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.44 million, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.00. Vera Bradley has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $13.62.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Vera Bradley’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $1,544,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 6.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,529,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after purchasing an additional 96,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 14.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,133,000 after acquiring an additional 53,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 13.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,418 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets, and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States, verabradley.com, the Vera Bradley online outlet site, and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

