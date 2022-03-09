Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.32, Fidelity Earnings reports. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share.
Vermilion Energy stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.20. 141,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,478,130. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.58. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.
Several research firms recently commented on VET. StockNews.com raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.45.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
