Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.66

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.66 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 548 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.78.
Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67.
About Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL)
Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.
