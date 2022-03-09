Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 29,362 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 14.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth $304,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth $65,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 71.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,431 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 30,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Viasat by 2.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,408 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

VSAT stock opened at $51.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $719.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.03 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

