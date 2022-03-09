Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.700-$0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.43 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.53 billion.

Shares of NYSE VSCO opened at $44.93 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $40.90 and a 52-week high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.74.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSCO. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 308,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 51,031 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 163,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 137,422 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 41,873 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret in the third quarter worth about $1,116,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

