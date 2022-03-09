Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.36

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.36 and last traded at $7.36, with a volume of 15805911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.07.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Virgin Galactic’s revenue for the quarter was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,571,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,873,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,728,000 after buying an additional 414,668 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Virgin Galactic by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 21,480 shares during the period. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

About Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.