Virginia National Bankshares Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:VABK)

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Virginia National Bankshares stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $182.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96. Virginia National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Virginia National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. 30.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virginia National Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bank, VNB Trust and Estate Services, Sturman Wealth Advisors, and Masonry Capital. The Bank segment includes making loans, taking deposits, and offering related services to individuals, businesses, and charitable organizations.

